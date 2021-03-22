Police: ‘Driver fatigue’ may have led to massive tanker spill on I-25

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Police said driver fatigue is considered “the primary factor” in a tanker crash over the weekend that spilled more than 11,500 gallons of diesel along the roadway and caused an extended closure of Interstate 25.

Colorado State Patrol identified the driver as John Brothersen, 67, of Henderson. He was the only person in the northbound tanker truck when it rolled over around 1 a.m. Saturday, causing the interstate to close for more than 36 hours for cleanup, police said in a Monday news release.

“The danger of drowsy driving is that it makes the operator less able to pay attention to the road and it slows a person’s reaction time if they have to brake or steer suddenly,” CSP Capt. Mark Bonfield said in the release. “Driving while fatigued is comparable to drunk driving. And, falling asleep is the worst scenario that often leads to large-scale or tragic consequences.”

Police issued Brothersen a citation for careless driving. He wore a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was hospitalized with moderate injuries, according to police.

Police said the crash remains under investigation. It happened along a stretch of the interstate reconfigured for construction with sign boards and reduced speeds in effect.

Intoxication, speed, weight and mechanical defects are not suspected as contributing factors, police said.