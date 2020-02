NEW ORLEANS — Police say a Denver woman has been found after she disappeared during a visit to New Orleans following an argument with friends.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, 22-year-old Becky Prieto went missing about 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

At that time, Prieto became involved in an argument with her friends and left their Airbnb in the 900 block of North Villere Street.

About 8 p.m. Denver time Friday, NOPD confirmed Prieto was located and is safe.