DENVER (KDVR) — Over 50% of small business owners reported an increase in shoplifting over recent years, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and local police departments have had enough.

Just this year, Applewood Shopping Center reported over $100,000 worth of goods stolen from stores like King Soopers, Sierra Trading Post, HomeGoods and Ulta Beauty, according to a tweet from the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Wheat Ridge isn’t the only spot reporting retail theft.

This summer, the Lakewood Police Department reported $12,535.40 worth of goods stolen from T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores in the Denver metro area.

Now, local police departments are taking action.

Last week, the Wheat Ridge Police Department conducted a “special operation” and monitored the Applewood Shopping Center and caught four individuals with almost $900 worth of merchandise that ranged from meat to hardware tools.

Police said the shopping center has been targeted by organized retail theft groups, but they didn’t see any activity last week.

The department mentioned that it plans to monitor Applewood Shopping Center in the future.

Wheat Ridge PD said it best in its latest tweet, “If you’re thinking about shoplifting in Wheat Ridge: don’t.”

Meanwhile, the Thornton Police Department is working on a new “Business Watch” program that Lt. Ernie Lucero hopes to roll out in 2024. The point of the program is to teach businesses what to look out for.

A bill was also introduced in the U.S. House, The Combating Organized Retail Crime Act, which would expand federal enforcement of laws targeting organized retail crime and establish an organized retail crime coordination center.

While shoplifting has increased in the past years, police in the Denver metro area are aware and are making efforts towards reducing the shoplifting rate.