Police chase leads to crash on Pecos Street; 3 people hospitalized

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a police chase that ended in a crash.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night near Pecos Street and West 68th Avenue.

According to CSP, the incident started with a pursuit. A stolen vehicle was heading south on Pecos Street at a high speed when it jumped the median and landed in the northbound lanes and rolled several times, CSP said.

Three people were taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

