Police chase ends with at least one person injured in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Adams County say a chase that went on I-25 for a short distance ended with a crash and at least one person injured.

The chase started when an officer tried to stop a gray/silver sedan near 54th and Tennyson. According to deputies the person driving the car did not stop.

The driver went into the highway and police continued to pursue them until they got off of I-25 at 58th.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the chase continued until the driver crashed into another vehicle at 62nd and Washington.

One person was injured in the crash, although it’s unclear which vehicle they were in. The driver who was being chased was taken into custody.