DENVER (KDVR) — A police chase that started in Adams County ended in multiple crashes, a foot chase and a carjacking in Denver.

The driver, who police say was in a stolen vehicle, hit two cars at the intersection of Marion and Walnut Streets.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies tried to stop a male in a stolen vehicle in the area of East 58th Avenue and Interstate 25. Deputies pursued the suspect but lost sight of him around East 38th Avenue and Brighton Blvd.

A couple of blocks later, the driver hit two cars. Paula Fehringer was on her way to a work lunch when her car got hit.

“I didn’t see a car coming at all because it just happened that quick,” Fehringer said. “Next thing I know, the airbags were off, and it was a lot of smoke a lot of chemical smell.”

Her coworker, Janice Scott, was sitting in the backseat at the time.

“I heard it hit, yeah, and then I heard it hit something else,” Scott said.

After crash, a carjacking

After the driver crashed, witnesses say he started running down Marion Street toward 36th Street.

“We were trying to catch him. He was down the street like a couple blocks down, and we had him there, but I guess he must’ve took off again,” Danny Luevano said.

Luevano said several witnesses started chasing after him before he drove off in another stolen vehicle.

“He went to another person, this old lady. He took her car, stole it and took off pretty fast,” Luevano said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.