WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A high-speed police chase following an attempted motor vehicle theft on Friday evening, resulted in what appears to be an unintentional self-inflicted gun wound.

Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to reports of an ongoing motor vehicle theft around 6:13 p.m. on Friday evening that was happening on the 9100 block of Wadsworth Parkway.

According to WPD, a witness had confronted the three suspects who were attempting to steal a vehicle. Two of those suspects pointed handguns at the witness.

“The suspects then fled in a stolen vehicle,” WPD said in a statement.

With the witness description of the vehicle and license plate information, police later located the suspect vehicle near 92nd Avenue and Pierce Street. According to investigators, an associated vehicle was following the suspect vehicle.

The officers followed the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect refused comply. That’s when a high-speed chase ensued.

As the pursuit unfolded, the suspect attempted a u-turn at high speed but was unable to do so, and instead crashed.

During the crash, a gun inside that vehicle allegedly fired, causing what officials are calling “a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The suspect, a juvenile male, was sent to a hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it has been made public.

“No officers involved in this incident discharged their weapons,” police said in a statement.

It was also verified that the second vehicle, which was believed by authorities to be associated with the stolen vehicle that ended up crashing, was a second stolen vehicle. It was recovered later in Denver.

This investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information about the incident, please call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.