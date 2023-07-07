DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Boulder are reminding drivers to slow down after an 18-year-old was caught going nearly 50 mph over the speed limit.

On Thursday, the Boulder Police Department tweeted out a speeding citation they had issued to a young driver.

“Driving 108 mph anywhere in #Boulder let alone in a 60 mph zone coming into the city is beyond unacceptable and dangerous for everyone,” said BPD in the tweet.

The 18-year-old driver was pulled over a ticketed for reckless driving for going 48 mph over the limit. BPD said the driver received a 20-point ticket, eight points for reckless driving and a 12-point surcharge. The driver will also have to attend a mandatory court date.

BPD said the young driver has a good chance of losing their license, which is why the department is reminding drivers that speeding isn’t worth it.

Police tweeted out this speeding citation to remind drivers of the consequences of reckless speeding. (Boulder Police Department)

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, drivers between 18 and 21 years old are considered minor drivers. If they receive nine or more points within a 12-month span, their license will be suspended.

Traffic-related deaths are on the rise in Colorado with data showing the numbers have jumped by 27% from 2019 to 2022.

The main reason traffic deaths have risen significantly is that drivers have simply become more reckless through the COVID pandemic.

In 2022, Colorado lost nearly 750 lives to traffic fatalities. This is the most roadway deaths in the state since 1981.

So, remember to watch your speed while driving on Colorado roads.