WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A police officer whose patrol car was hit by a train while a woman was detained in the backseat has been placed on leave, the police chief said.

Platteville Police Chief Carl Dwyer said Monday that the officer is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway.

“The Town of Platteville continues to work cooperatively with CBI and CSP during their investigation regarding this incident,” the chief told FOX31’s Courtney Fromm.

The woman hurt in the crash was identified on Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, of Greeley, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Police have said she was seriously hurt but is expected to survive her injuries.

During traffic stop, officer parks car on train tracks

Investigators have said the officer stopped Rios-Gonzalez in connection to a road rage incident Friday evening in Fort Lupton. The incident involved a gun.

The officer stopped Rios-Gonzalez just past the railroad tracks on U.S. 85 and County Road 38. The officer parked the police car on the train tracks.

When another two officers from Fort Lupton arrived, they detained Rios-Gonzalez on suspicion of felony menacing and put her in the back of the police car.

“While the officers cleared the suspect vehicle as part of the investigation, a train traveling northbound struck the PPD patrol car,” CBI has said in a news release.

A number of agencies are investigating this case. The Fort Lupton Police Department is handling the criminal investigation of the reported road rage incident. Colorado State Patrol is investigating the train crash into the police car. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the woman’s injuries while in police custody.