PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 obtained part of a police report from the night a detained woman was in a police car that was hit by a train.

The report helps shed light on what led to that point.

The woman, identified as Yareni Rios-Gonzalez in the police report, was accused by another driver of flashing a firearm at him. She could potentially face charges for felony menacing, but as her attorney told FOX31, she has yet to be formally charged.

The report shows that a man called police claiming a woman pulled a gun on him while they were driving along U.S. 85 in Weld County. Police responded, stopped Rios-Gonzalez and put her in the back of a Platteville Police Department vehicle.

A Platteville Police Department vehicle was hit by a train, seriously hurting a suspect in the backseat. It happened at U.S. 85 and Weld County Road 36 on Sept. 16, 2022. (Credit: Larry Bases)

The report then mentions an officer saying their vehicle was struck by a train with an injured person bleeding from the head, later found semi-conscious and moaning.

Rodriguez’s mother said her daughter pleaded for help from officers. The family plans to file a lawsuit, claiming negligence and a violation of her civil rights by police.

Also in the police report were details from the driver who initially called police on Rios-Gonzalez. He claimed she was tailing him and that he brake-checked her and tried to get away, but she pursued and ended up side by side with him.

That’s when he claims she pulled a gun — a claim her attorney denies.