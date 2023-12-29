DENVER (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department said Friday that a burglary suspect ordered an Uber to pick him up from the crime scene.

It happened Thursday night. Police said officers responded to a burglary call at Blue Sky Plumbing. The caller saw a hole in the fence and said they had security footage of a man stealing tools.

According to Wheat Ridge police posts on X, officers arrived on the scene before the suspect made it to his ride. There, officers spoke with an Uber driver, who said he was picking up a man named Jose and that his passenger was walking to the car.

That’s when police said officers intercepted the man, who provided a fake name. Police found over $8,600 worth of Milwaukee-brand tools in a backpack.

He was taken back to the police department and fingerprint scanners confirmed his real identity. Police said they will be recommending a felony theft charge and six misdemeanor charges to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office of Colorado.