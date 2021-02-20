Police: Boy expected to survive after being shot in northeast Denver

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — A boy who was shot in northeast Denver early Saturday morning is expected to survive, police said.

About 5:15 a.m., the Denver Police Department said the shooting occurred near East 36th Avenue and Columbine Street, which is in the Clayton neighborhood.

Police confirmed the victim is a juvenile but did not disclose his exact age.

He was taken to a local hospital with injuries police described as “non-life threatening.”

Street closures are in place while officers investigate.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to DPD to ask whether a suspect description is available.