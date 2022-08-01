Denver Police believe the body of a missing 11-year-old girl with autism was found in Rocky Mountain Lake (Photo credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said a body was discovered in Rocky Mountain Lake Monday morning and it is believed to be a missing child.

Police said they were called to the area of 44th and North Pecos streets for a missing 11-year-old girl with autism at approximately 5:30 a.m.

A search was immediately launched and a reverse 911 was sent to residents in the area.

Around 7:38 a.m., a body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street. Police said the preliminary investigation has determined it is the body of the missing 11-year-old girl.

Police said they do not believe there was foul play involved. The coroner’s office will determine the cause of death along with the identity of the deceased.