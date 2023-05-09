DENVER (KDVR) — The argument between two Tesla drivers that ended with one being shot and killed may have begun as a road rage incident.

Police in Edgewater are now asking for any witnesses who may have seen a possible road rage incident between the two drivers to come forward.

The deadly shooting took place at the Tesla charging station at the Edgewater Public Market, located at West 20th Avenue and Depew Street, on May 3. Investigators believe the two Tesla drivers got into an argument and one was fatally shot.

The alleged shooter drove away at first, but he later contacted police and turned himself in. So far, he has not been arrested or charged.

Now, police are asking anyone who witnessed any sort of road rage incident between a red Tesla and a silver Tesla, both sedans, to contact them.

Investigators believe the incident may have occurred around 9:40 a.m. on May 3 along Sheridan Boulevard from West 6th Avenue to Interstate 70, or somewhere along West Colfax Avenue between Denver and Lakewood.

The man who was killed has been identified as 33-year-old Michael Fresquez of Denver.

If you have any information contact Edgewater Police at 720-763-3029.