DENVER (KDVR) — At least one person is dead after a crash in the Montbello neighborhood overnight.

According to the Denver Police Department, there was a crash with serious injuries involving two motorists.

They reported the death at 12:58 a.m. Saturday.

It happened near 56th Avenue and Joliet Street in Denver, near the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

DPD said one of the motorists was declared dead on the scene.

The condition of the other motorist was unclear as of Saturday morning.