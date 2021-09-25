Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Broomfield Walgreens shooting; Suspect at large

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – UPDATE: Police say a man died in the parking lot of a Broomfield Walgreens and two others have been transported to a hospital after a shooting.
Police are searching for a suspect in the area.
The shooting happened outside of the Walgreens. The conditions of the people taken to the hospital are unknown.
Zuni is closed from 124th to Midway, according to police.
“At this time we have no reason to believe this was a random shooting. No employees of the Walgreens were injured,” Broomfield police tweeted.
EARLIER STORY: Officers are investigating a shooting at a Walgreens in Broomfield. At least two people have been transported to local hospitals, according to Broomfield Police Department.
The Walgreens is located at at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street.
