Ilir “Jack” Sokolaj has been arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child. (Credit: City of Boulder)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder police are looking for possible witnesses and victims who may have had interactions with a man arrested on a charge of sexual assault on a child.

Boulder Police Department detectives are looking for any information on people who may have had interactions with Ilir “Jack” Sokolaj.

According to BPD, Sokolaj worked at Brooklyn Pizza in Boulder on and off since 2018. The pizzeria is located at 1647 Arapahoe Rd. Police said during Sokolaj’s time there, he had numerous contacts with students from Boulder High School.

During the summer of 2019 when Sokolaj was 19 years old, he engaged in sexual acts with girls who were 14 years old, according to BPD. Sokolaj was then arrested in May 2022 on multiple charges.

Sokolaj was arrested on the following charges:

One count of sexual assault on a child

One count of internet exploitation of a child

One count of unlawful sexual contact

Sokolaj now awaits trial.

Anyone who has information related to this investigation or who is a victim is asked to call Detective Flynn at 303-441-1850.

National Sexual Assault Hotline

The National Sexual Assault Hotline has a variety of ways to help you. Whether you are looking for support, advice, information or a referral, the hotline can help you.

Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Chat: Trained specialist can chat with you online

Mobile app

Chatbot: Iris can help with resources, referrals, and information

The hotline says it will do the following:https://c4c14334433bdd38ea0e3819d9b97813.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

Confidential support from a trained support specialist

Someone to help you talk through what happened

Resources that can assist with your next steps toward healing and recovery

Referrals for long-term support in your area

Information about the laws and resources in your community