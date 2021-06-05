Police asking for information on hit-and-run crash in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 30-year-old pedestrian was struck on Highway 287 near Vermillion Road early Saturday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said a black Honda was heading northbound on Highway 287 just before 1 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway and then fled the scene.

The person hit was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the Honda is possibly a van or SUV and may have right side damage. The vehicle may also be missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have information about the incident is asked to contact the CSP dispatch center at 303-239-4501 and reference case # 1D211717.