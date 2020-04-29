Police ask for help finding person who fatally shot Denver grandmother while she was driving on I-70

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police and loved ones are hoping to find the person who fatally shot Kim Phok, a 60-year-old grandmother while she was driving on Interstate 70 earlier this month.

“Why would anyone so kind and so gentle have enemies? It just doesn’t make any sense,” Phok’s son Chhom Seng said.

On April 20 around 4:30 a.m., Denver police officers received a call reporting shots fired in the area of I-70 and Colorado Boulevard.

Investigators report that’s where they found Phok suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Her vehicle had been shot multiple times on the driver’s side of the vehicle,” Denver Police Department Lt. Matt Clark said.

Phok was driving a white 2009 Acura MDX with tinted windows.

Her son says she was headed to her second job when the shooting happened.

She was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where she died on April 25.

“It’s really hard,” Seng said, adding, “She had three grandchildren. She loved them so much and they loved her. It has been really rough on them.”

Investigators made a public plea Tuesday asking for any leads that could help solve this case.

They ask if anyone was driving in the area at that time and has dash camera video, to please turn it in.

“The motive for this shooting is not known and an offender has not been identified at this point,” Clark said.

“If anyone had seen anything, anything in the area at all, just please let the police know,” Seng said. “Just the color of a car, whether a car may have been speeding past you at that time, just anything, any little thing can help.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.