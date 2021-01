KREMMLING, Colo. (KDVR) — Kremmling police are asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery in at the Dollar General on Dec. 19.

The police released video of the suspect and his vehicle at the Kum and Go store just before the robbery at the Dollar General around 7:45 pm.

Surveillance video shows suspect just before the armed robbery:

Please contact the Kremmling Police Department at 970-724-3318 with any information about the suspect, the vehicle or the armed robbery.