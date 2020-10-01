Police ask for help finding missing Westminster woman

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are asking the public for help finding a woman who walked away from her Westminster home on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Westminster Police Department, shortly before 2 p.m., it was informed that Linda Simon had walked away from her residence near West 93rd Avenue and Ingalls Street.

Simon, 66, suffers from dementia and other health issues, police said.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has grayish-brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black pants and prescription glasses.

Anyone with information about Simon’s whereabouts is asked to contact WPD at: 303-658-4360.