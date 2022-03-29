LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A man wanted for allegedly burglarizing a Louisville home damaged in the Marshall Fire is now in custody, according to law enforcement.

Nathan Liedtke was taken into custody on March 26.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after a Louisville police sergeant saw him run through the home’s backyard and found stolen items from the home inside a truck that identified Liedtke as a suspect and on the path where he went.

Police are asking anyone who sees suspicious activity in the Marshall Fire burn areas or may have knowledge of fraud or a crime to contact 911 in an emergency or the Louisville non-emergency number at 303-441-4444.

You may also anonymously report using Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).