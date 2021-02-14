Police arrest suspect in north Aurora homicide

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department arrested a 34-year-old man on first-degree murder charges from a homicide that occurred on Jan. 22.

Authorities report Jerome Deshun Johnson was arrested on Feb. 12 and the case will be prosecuted by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

At approximately 12:34 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a shooting on North Beeler Street and East Colfax Avenue where an adult male was found dead in a vehicle.

The identity of the victim has not been reported.