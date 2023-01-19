DENVER (KDVR) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death on North Broadway.

Jonathan Myers, 35, surrendered to Denver police on Wednesday morning after being accused of stabbing a man who later died at an area hospital.

According to the affidavit, Tuesday before midnight, Denver officers responded to a call at The Stella apartments at 5190 N. Broadway about a disturbance involving multiple people. Multiple 911 calls were made.

According to the affidavit, Myers knew the victim.

The affidavit also details multiple conflicts involving Myers and several people living in the apartment building leading up to the stabbing. Myers is being held on investigation of first-degree murder.

The victim’s identity will be released when the medical examiner determines the official cause of death.