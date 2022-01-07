Police arrest suspect accused of starting fire in Littleton thrift store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – Police arrested an arson suspect who is believed to have started a fire at a Littleton ARC Thrift Store.

The South Metro Fire Marshal’s Office and Littleton police identified the suspect through surveillance footage taken at the store in the 1400 block of West Littleton Boulevard.

On Tuesday, police and firefighters responded to a smoke investigation at ARC Thrift Store and determined there was a fire. No one was in the store at the time.

Fire investigators say a sprinkler system helped keep the fire from growing, and they encourage other businesses to ensure they have working cameras to help catch arson suspects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories