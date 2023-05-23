WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people suspected of shoplifting approximately $200,000 from Denver metro King Soopers stores were arrested Monday, according to police in Wheat Ridge.

Officers were called to a King Soopers store after employees recognized a man and a woman as frequent and wanted shoplifting suspects.

When they arrived, officers found they had two carts full of nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise.

The franchise told police the same people were responsible for thefts at stores across the metro area in the last few months.

WRPD said detectives were in contact with other jurisdictions to figure out if the two are suspects in other similar thefts or if they are connected to any organized retail theft rings.