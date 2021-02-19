Police arrest naked man accused of breaking into Golden home

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Officers arrested a man accused of breaking into a Golden woman’s home and trying to break into a number of others, police said Friday.

About 6:08 a.m. Wednesday, a homeowner on Brown Squirrel Lane in the Stonebridge subdivision called 911. She said she woke up to find lights on in her home, a pair of boots at the front door and water in a bathtub.

The homeowner left and met up with officers.

“Officers set up a perimeter outside the residence and as officers entered the basement of the home, a white male, naked and carrying clothing was seen by an officer running away,” the Golden Police Department said in a statement.

Officers briefly chased the man, who was taken into custody and identified as 23-year-old Evan Robert Wanninger.

Based on GPD’s early investigation, Wanniger is from Alabama and has no known ties to Golden. He is suspected of stealing a box truck in New Mexico, which Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies found wrecked on Lookout Mountain.

“A key belonging to the truck was found in Mr. Wanninger’s property. A search of the victim’s home recovered identification belonging to Mr. Wanninger, along with other property not associated with the residents, including a gun,” GPD said.

Police say surveillance video from nearby homes appeared to show Wanninger trying to enter other houses. He was stopped by locked doors and windows.

Wanninger was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a number of charges, including second-degree burglary and theft.

Golden police also arrested a different man for a separate burglary that occurred Thursday evening. Robert Carl Peltier, 51, allegedly broke into an apartment attached to a home in the 1400 block of Ford Street.

When an officer arrived in the area, witnesses pointed toward the north.

“The officer saw a white male, gray jacket and dark stocking cap running away from the area,” GPD said.

The officer lost sight of the man as he went behind a building. More officers established a perimeter.

Police K-9 Mao and his handler tracked the suspect to the front of a home in the 600 block of 14th Street. The suspect was shoveling snow. According to three witnesses, the suspect’s clothing matched the description of the man seen running from the home on Ford Street.

Robert Carl Peltier. Credit: Golden Police Department

“Peltier did not belong to the home where he was located and could not provide a current home address. Shoe prints recovered at the scene closely matched those of Mr. Peltier. The prints and additional evidence recovered at the scene will be processed by the lab to confirm identification,” police said.

Peltier was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a number of charges, including second-degree burglary, first-degree trespassing, criminal mischief and second-degree tampering.