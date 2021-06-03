Police arrest multiple people after Denver drive-by shooter wounds 1

DENVER (KDVR) — Police said they took multiple people into custody Thursday night after a drive-by shooter wounded a woman and police pursued a vehicle associated with the incident.

A Denver Police spokesperson said the pursuit of the “associated” vehicle was authorized after a drive-by shooting near East 40th Avenue and Harrison Street, along the border of the Clayton and Elyria Swansea neighborhoods.

DPD Officers contacted a vehicle that was associated with the shooting, this vehicle failed to yield to police and crashed in the 3200 block of N Magnolia St. Two juvenile males were contacted and evaluated by Denver Health Medical. One DPD Officer was also evaluated. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 4, 2021

Police said that during the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle crashed in the 3200 block of North Magnolia Street. Medical personnel evaluated two boys and one Denver police officer in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.