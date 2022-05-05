DENVER (KDVR) — One month into a redeployment of officers at Union Station and RTD lines, FOX31’s got an exclusive update on the impact of new changes.

On April 3, RTD Interim Chief of Police and Emergency Management Steve Martingano began assigning transit police officers and contracted security personnel to one of the four teams:

Bus Impact Team

Rail Impact Team

Mental Health and Homeless Outreach Impact Team

Community Engagement Impact Team

A month later, Martingano met with the Problem Solvers at Union Station to discuss how things are going.

Over the three weeks that followed since the changes were enacted, the chief reported that:

The Bus Impact team had 891 contacts and a total of 11 arrests, citations or suspensions

The Rail Impact team had 973 contacts and a total of 18 arrests, citations or suspensions

On light rail, RTD data show 500 disturbances In February, 300 in March and 237 in April.

“We have almost a thousand contacts by both bus and rail deployment and really a very small percentage, four or five on both sides are related to an arrest,” Martingano said. “The vast majority has been positive contacts, just listening to our customers, hearing what their experiences are, and just letting them know that RTD really does have a robust security plan to make you safe on our on our transportation.”

Denver Police arrests at Union Station in 2022

The Problem Solvers obtained a breakdown of Denver Police Department’s arrests by month at Union Station for 2022:

January: 247

February: 341

March: 230

April: 114

Grand Total: 932

Martigano made a point to highlight the importance of customer participation in making the RTD rider experience safer.

“If you download our Transit Watch App and you let us know, we’ll definitely either deploy the resources or tabulate the times that you’re seeing something and we’ll try to be there and visible on your next trip,” Martigano said.

RTD says Transit Watch App downloads have increased in the last two months. The Transit Watch app is available via the Android or Apple app stores. Riders can also dial RTD security dispatch at 303-299-2911.