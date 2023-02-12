FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Fort Collins Police arrested a man accused of barricading himself in a 7-Eleven on Sunday, according to a release.

Michael Cusick, 50, was booked into the Larimer County Detention Center on charges of felony arson, felony criminal mischief, felony menacing, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Police received a call around 4:45 p.m. about a man, later identified as Cusick, that entered a homeowner’s backyard and made remarks to the resident about harming himself.

While officers were responding to the home, Cusick went to the 7-Eleven at 430 Remington St. and broke one of the front windows to the store.

FCPD said Cusick then began to destroy the store and threatened a store clerk with a large rock.

Two people were able to get the clerk out of the store and to safety before Cusick barricaded himself inside the 7-Eleven.

Police said while he was barricaded, Cusick lit an item inside the store on fire. Firefighters with Poudre Fire Authority were able to extinguish this fire, however.

Members of the Fort Collins SWAT Team responded to the incident and officers were able to enter the store.

FCPD said Cusick approached officers with a glass beer bottle, and less-lethal munitions were used to subdue him before he was arrested.