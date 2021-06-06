Police arrest man suspected in assault, robbery of at-risk woman in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police arrested a 50-year-old man Sunday, suspected of assault and robbery of a woman in her mid 70s at her yard sale.

Armando Valdez Gonzales is facing charges of aggravated robbery-injure or threaten with deadly weapon, assault in the first degree-at risk person, and theft-less than $500-at risk person, the Westminster Police Department said.

The incident happened in the 4700 block of W. 102nd Avenue around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the woman noticed someone had stolen her money bag, and then confronted a man getting into his truck.

As he pulled away, police said her arm was caught inside the truck, and she was dragged a short distance before falling to the concrete, and losing consciousness.

She regained consciousness at the scene and was transported to the hospital for evaluation. Her husband and son went to the hospital with her.

WPD officers remained at the scene to pack up the couple’s belongings they were selling at the yard sale and securely get everything back in the house.

Sgt. Ray Esslinger believed Valdez Gonzales visited other yard sales in the area, before the assault.

“Our community is safer when we come together as a team to seek justice for victims, especially at-risk victims. This is a perfect example of the community and police department coming together to solve a crime and make the community a safer place to live,” WPD said.

The couple had a GoFundMe set up for them that has already passed the goal limit.