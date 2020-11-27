Police arrest man possibly connected to robbery, death of 71-year-old

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Edward Hoid. Credit: Longmont Police Department

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Longmont police arrested a man who is possibly connected to the robbery and death of a 71-year-old man earlier this month.

About 1:10 a.m. Friday, police arrested 36-year-old Edward Herbert Hoid while investigating a suspicious incident at 1250 S. Hover St. in Longmont.

According to documents from the Longmont Police Department, officers were in the area after a number of businesses and vehicles had been burglarized.

The documents show Hoid is charged with violating parole, menacing, criminal mischief and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

About 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, Randall Schubert, 71, was found badly injured on the Longmont Greenway near the Longmont Recreation Center. He was hospitalized with serious injuries and died a few days later.  

Investigators say the husband, father and grandfather had been robbed of his phone, wallet, credit cards and bike.  

Surveillance photos show a man using Schubert’s credit card.

On Saturday, LPD identified Hoid as the man in the photos.

Hoid has not been charged in Schubert’s death.

GoFundMe has been created to support Schubert’s wife, Jackie.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories