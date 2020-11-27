Police arrest man possibly connected to robbery, death of 71-year-old

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — Longmont police arrested a man who is possibly connected to the robbery and death of a 71-year-old man earlier this month.

About 1:10 a.m. Friday, police arrested 36-year-old Edward Herbert Hoid while investigating a suspicious incident at 1250 S. Hover St. in Longmont.

According to documents from the Longmont Police Department, officers were in the area after a number of businesses and vehicles had been burglarized.

The documents show Hoid is charged with violating parole, menacing, criminal mischief and first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

About 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, Randall Schubert, 71, was found badly injured on the Longmont Greenway near the Longmont Recreation Center. He was hospitalized with serious injuries and died a few days later.

Investigators say the husband, father and grandfather had been robbed of his phone, wallet, credit cards and bike.

Surveillance photos show a man using Schubert’s credit card.

On Saturday, LPD identified Hoid as the man in the photos.

Hoid has not been charged in Schubert’s death.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Schubert’s wife, Jackie.