DENVER (KDVR) — Police say three people were arrested in the shooting of three unhoused women outside of a 7-Eleven in Arvada.

According to the Arvada Police Department, a man was arrested Tuesday, and a man and a woman were booked Wednesday, all without incident. Police did not release information about their possible charges, but called the two men suspects and the woman an “involved individual.”

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven store at 7355 Ralston Road.

According to police, witnesses said two males entered the store and began to shoplift, and when they left, several unhoused people outside confronted them about it.

Police said the suspects got in a car and drove onto 58th Avenue, where they stopped in front of the store and fired several shots. Three women were hit and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.