Police arrest 2 suspects in fatal Westminster New Year’s Eve stabbing

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department says two suspects in a fatal stabbing at a gas station on New Year’s Eve are in custody.

Police arrested Deven Mykol Lamaster, 28, after the victim’s family members saw him walking near West 72nd Avenue and Raleigh Street in Westminster. Lamaster is being held in the Adams County Detention Facility.

A second suspect, Brett Philip Kalina, 28, was apprehended in Illinois. He is being held while waiting an extradition hearing.

Both men face charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Police are still looking for a person of interest who was seen driving the getaway car.

According to the WPD, the stabbing was reported at 6:21 p.m on Dec. 31. It occurred at the Circle K at the intersection of West 76th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard.

The victim is a man in his early 20s. His name has not yet been released.

WPD said as the man was leaving the Circle K, he was confronted by one person and then a second. At least one of those people stabbed the man.

Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

WPD says it is investigating gang activity as a factor in the stabbing.

Anyone with information or question is asked to contact Westminster police at: 303-658-4360 or email Sergeant Trevor Materasso at tmateras@cityofwestminster.us.