DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Commerce City apprehended two out of three suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at a business Saturday morning.

Additionally, according to police, a fourth suspect stole the getaway vehicle. Police said the vehicle was possibly stolen but did not have a description of it.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the 7200 block of Monaco.

The suspects were described as “masked and armed.”

According to the Commerce City Police Department, officers infiltrated the area and quickly chased down and arrested two of the suspects.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information or anyone present during the robbery was asked to contact Detective Garcia at 303-227-7147.