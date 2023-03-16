Following the arrest of a homicide suspect, Arvada Police found a large sum of cash and multiple weapons. (Arvada Police Department)

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Northglenn and Arvada police arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting and discovered multiple weapons and a large amount of cash.

According to the Northglenn Police Department, on Tuesday, with the assistance of the Arvada Police Department, 18-year-old Camron Enrique Acosta was taken into custody for first-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting.

Camron Enrique Acosta was arrested on charges of first-degree murder following a deadly shooting back in January. (Northglenn Police Department)

NPD said the shooting happened on Jan. 7 at 11: 20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Regina Lane. When officers arrived on scene, they located 21-year-old Leon Lorenzo Dean Guerra with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

NPD and APD located Acosta at around 1:54 p.m. Tuesday after they attempted a traffic stop at 50th Avenue and Kipling Street.

Officers said Acosta continued south on Interstate 70 and allegedly crashed into two stopped cars. Police were able to arrest him and take him into custody.

Following the arrest of Acosta, APD investigators found what they called “some serious weapons and cash” inside the car. Investigators located two handguns that were modified to fire as automatic weapons and two loaded 50-round drum magazines.

The investigators also found a large amount of cash that took up the length of a long table.

APD is still investigating the connection between the items found in the car and Acosta.