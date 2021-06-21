Police agencies, officials, respond to Arvada police officer’s killing

One officer was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Arvada. (Credit: KDVR)

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police agencies and elected officials reacted Monday afternoon to news that an Arvada police officer, along with another person believed to be a “Samaritan, were shot and killed in Olde Town.

Sen. Jessie Danielson, who represents Jefferson County, called the news “tragic and horrifying.”

Reporting from @KDVR that an @ArvadaPolice shot in the Olde Town Arvada incident has died. Tragic and horrifying news for Jeffco today. — Sen. Jessie Danielson (@JessieDanielson) June 21, 2021

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, whose District 7 includes Arvada, said he was “devastated” to hear the news and thanked the responders at the scene.

I'm devastated to learn of the loss of one of Arvada's police officers. Thank you to the first responders at the scene who are working to keep our community safe. I will continue to monitor the situation. https://t.co/2vYVhs217b — Rep. Ed Perlmutter (@RepPerlmutter) June 21, 2021

Gov. Jared Polis released a statement.

“We are closely monitoring the troubling situation in Arvada,” Polis said. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty while swiftly and bravely responding to protect civilians in the area.”

The Boulder Police Department, which lost Officer Eric Talley in the March mass shooting a grocery store — where nine other people were killed — called the incident “another incident that breaks our hearts.”

Please take care of yourself and those around you #Boulder as we all try to comprehend another tragedy that breaks our hearts. We stand with @ArvadaPolice and the #Arvada community. If you need to talk to someone please reach outhttps://t.co/HgWpAnoclN — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) June 21, 2021

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office also offered their condolences in a tweet.

Our hearts are heavy after hearing the sad news that an @ArvadaPolice officer was killed today. We offer our sincere condolences to them and to the families of all the victims of today’s tragic event. — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) June 21, 2021

Since 1961, two Arvada officers have died in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. One drowned in 1961, and the second officer was struck by a vehicle in 1979.

Our hearts are heavy hearing the sad news of the fallen Arvada officer and we offer our sincere condolences to the @ArvadaPolice and the families of all the victims of today’s tragic event. pic.twitter.com/xJQSNYdMY3 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 21, 2021

All our love to the @ArvadaPolice and the family, blood and blue, of their fallen officer. We stand with you. pic.twitter.com/dTXhorqMEh — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 21, 2021

Our hearts grieve for the family of the Arvada Police officer, slain in a shootout this afternoon in Olde Town Arvada. pic.twitter.com/pOUoSBRcJQ — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) June 21, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with family, friends and fellow officers at the @ArvadaPolice department. The loss of an officer is felt throughout our profession and we send our most heartfelt condolences. pic.twitter.com/cFRe1BLpWC — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 21, 2021

Our hearts are with @ArvadaPolice & the entire Arvada community after a shooting this afternoon.



As details emerge about this tragic incident, please continue to follow Arvada PD for verified information. — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) June 21, 2021

We send our deepest condolences to those who knew and loved the fallen Arvada Police Officer. May the love of friends and family give you strength during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/NvAXD339CH — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) June 21, 2021

Our hearts go out to the @ArvadaPolice, family, and friends of the fallen officer. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/FhkCCvlKq0 — Denver Sheriff (@DenverSheriff) June 21, 2021

On behalf of the city and Commerce City Police Department, we mourn with our neighbors @ArvadaPolice and the @CityofArvada community following today's tragic loss of life, including that of a police officer, in Olde Town Arvada. — Commerce City, CO (@CommerceCityCO) June 21, 2021

We are deeply saddened by the events that unfolded in Arvada today. An officer with @ArvadaPolice lost their life in a senseless act of violence. Our hearts go out to the officer, their family, friends, co-workers, and the entire Arvada community. @broomfield pic.twitter.com/V0CUNSa9DI — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) June 21, 2021

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn with @arvadapolice. Our condolences to the friends, families and loved ones of the fallen officer. We are with you #ArvadaStrong pic.twitter.com/soPfOWiPCw — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) June 21, 2021

We send our deepest condolences to @ArvadaPolice and the families of all the victims of today’s tragic event. — Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) June 21, 2021

#FallenHeroes Our hearts are broken over the loss of an @ArvadaPolice Officer today who gave his life in the line-of-duty. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the fallen officer and Samaritan whose lives were so senselessly taken. https://t.co/Omn5F3yuG2 pic.twitter.com/HPCX35Pzsq — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 21, 2021