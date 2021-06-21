Police agencies, officials, respond to Arvada police officer’s killing

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police agencies and elected officials reacted Monday afternoon to news that an Arvada police officer, along with another person believed to be a “Samaritan, were shot and killed in Olde Town.
Sen. Jessie Danielson, who represents Jefferson County, called the news “tragic and horrifying.”
U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, whose District 7 includes Arvada, said he was “devastated” to hear the news and thanked the responders at the scene.
Gov. Jared Polis released a statement.
“We are closely monitoring the troubling situation in Arvada,” Polis said. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the officer who was tragically killed in the line of duty while swiftly and bravely responding to protect civilians in the area.”
The Boulder Police Department, which lost Officer Eric Talley in the March mass shooting a grocery store — where nine other people were killed — called the incident “another incident that breaks our hearts.”
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office also offered their condolences in a tweet.
Since 1961, two Arvada officers have died in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. One drowned in 1961, and the second officer was struck by a vehicle in 1979.