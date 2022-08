DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a shelter-in-place has been lifted for residents in southwest Denver.

The shelter-in-place was issued for people living near West Hampden Avenue and South Depew Street around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning while police tried to contact a suspect.

DPD did not say who the suspect is or what they are wanted for.

There is still a police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.