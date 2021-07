Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Highway 224 was closed in both directions at I-76 after an adult male threatened to activate an explosive device.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday morning that bomb technicians arrived on scene and the device was found to be non-explosive.

One adult male in custody after threatening to activate an explosive device. After bomb technicians arrived onscene device was found to be non-explosive. The roadway is back open for travelers. pic.twitter.com/bzyS7MYxEt — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) July 11, 2021

HWY 224 is closed in both directions at I-76 for police activity. If you are traveling in the area please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/YdvdkmSbF5 — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) July 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.