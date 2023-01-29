I70 right lanes closed at Ward Road due to police investigation on Jan. 29. (CDOT)

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a possible altercation led to a shooting on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. near I-70 and Ward Road.

“We can confirm the incident involved a firearm and the driver was shot,” WRPD said.

The two right lanes of westbound I-70 at Ward Road are closed for the investigation, WRPD said. The Ward Road off-ramp is also closed.

Police said the driver of this truck was shot but is expected to survive.

Here are photos of the truck:

Possible altercation injures driver on I-70 on Jan. 29 (WRPD)

If you witnessed the altercation or have any information, please contact police at 303-980-7300.

Police said to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.