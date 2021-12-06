Police activity causes delays on I-25 near Monument; officer’s vehicle struck, woman taken into custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Co. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol says to expect delays on southbound I-25 near County Line Road due to police activity.

The Castle Rock Police Department said the incident began in Castle Rock when CRPD identified and located a stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspect attempted to elude officers in the stolen car and hit a patrol car. The officer who was driving the patrol car was not injured.

CSP said a woman was taken into custody after shots were fired in the area. No injuries have been reported.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the right lane of southbound I-25 is closed. Delays have been reported in the area.

There is also currently police activity at the Promenade 7-Eleven as a part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

