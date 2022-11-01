DENVER (KDVR) — Police said there are multiple victims of a shooting in the East Colfax neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

A man is dead and two men and two women have been taken to a hospital, police said. Three victims are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

Police responded around 1:50 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 1400 block of Verbena Street.

Denver Police Commander Matt Clark said three suspects got out of a vehicle and shot multiple rounds at people standing on the street corner.

Investigators learned the suspects were traveling northbound on Verbena when they got out of a vehicle and started shooting. Police soon found the vehicle in the area of 12th Avenue and Yosemite Street, and investigators believe they got into the black SUV pictured below.

Police said they do not know what the circumstances of the shooting are and whether or not the suspects knew the people that were shot.

“We do not believe the offenders are in the immediate area at this point,” Clark said.

He said that based on the current video, police do not have a description of the suspects to provide.

“It’s absolutely concerning this happened in broad daylight,” Clark said.

Police are asking anyone who sees the dark-colored SUV believed to be associated with the shooting or knows the person(s) connected to the vehicle pictured below to call 720-913-7867.

Verbena Street is closed between 14th and 16th Avenues and Colfax is shut down from Uinta to Wabash. Colfax will stay closed “for the near future” while police investigate.

Updates will be posted in this story as they’re received. You can also watch live coverage on the FOX31 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts.