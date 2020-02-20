Police: 4 escape from hostage situation in Greeley, suspect still inside home

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Police Department said four people safely escaped from a hostage situation at a home Wednesday. The suspect remains inside.

According to GPD, at 2:39 p.m., officers responded to a restraining order violation in the 2800 block of Aspen Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man refusing to leave a home.

Police say they learned the suspect was armed with a handgun and holding four people inside the home against their will.

GPD’s SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Unit responded immediately, police said.

Negotiators began talking with the suspect.

SWAT and patrol officers removed two small children from the home’s upper level.

“Negotiators continued talking with the male, who eventually released another victim. After several hours negotiating with the male, the last victim was able to come to the front door. This victim ultimately ran outside, and was rescued by officers,” GPD said in a press release.

Police say the crime scene remains active. However, there is “no active threat” to the public.