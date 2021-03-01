Police: 30 bullets were fired during shooting that injured 11-year-old in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An estimated 30 bullets were fired into an apartment in Aurora where an 11-year-old boy was seriously hurt Sunday night.
Aurora Police tweeted that child must have had a “guardian angel” protecting him at the Liberty Creek Apartment homes Near E. Mississippi and E. Kansas Drive. He’s expected to make a full recovery.
In the meantime, a family that lives nearby told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas they scrambled for cover when bullets went flying through their apartment. An elderly woman hit the floor to avoid the gunfire, bullet holes could be seen in her apartment, and the patio door was shattered.
Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting and are currently searching for two suspects.
This was one of five shootings in Aurora over the weekend. Each left one person injured.