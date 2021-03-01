Police: 30 bullets were fired during shooting that injured 11-year-old in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An estimated 30 bullets were fired into an apartment in Aurora where an 11-year-old boy was seriously hurt Sunday night.

Aurora Police tweeted that child must have had a “guardian angel” protecting him at the Liberty Creek Apartment homes Near E. Mississippi and E. Kansas Drive. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

U/D: 30 bullets fired into Aurora apartment where 11 yo boy was seriously hurt but expected to recover. 2 suspects being sought. Neighbors scrambled for cover. @KDVR @channel2kwgn @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/EJDfQiAiQF — Vicente Arenas (@vicentearenastv) March 1, 2021

In the meantime, a family that lives nearby told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas they scrambled for cover when bullets went flying through their apartment. An elderly woman hit the floor to avoid the gunfire, bullet holes could be seen in her apartment, and the patio door was shattered.

Investigators do not believe this was a random shooting and are currently searching for two suspects.

#APDAlert Officers are working a shooting in the 12000blk of E. Kansas Dr.



A juvenile has been shot & transported with serious injuries.



Anyone with info, or if you witnessed this, you are urged to call @CrimeStoppersCO.



This is a very active scene. Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/R4C5Jo87HS — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) March 1, 2021

This was one of five shootings in Aurora over the weekend. Each left one person injured.