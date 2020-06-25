Police: 2 men dead after shooting each other at Aurora pawn shop

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two men died after shooting each other at an Aurora EZPawn shop Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of North Peoria Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. An employee at the pawn shop called 911.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“It appears that both males were shooting at each other. There were no other injuries to any store employees or bystanders,” APD said in a press release.

APD said the relationship between the two men is currently unknown. Their names have not been released.

Police say they are not currently looking for any suspects and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Aurora’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at: 303-739-6233.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.