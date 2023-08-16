DENVER (KDVR) — A suspicious item was reported near Civic Center Park on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The Denver Police Department posted at 3:40 p.m. that officers were in the 1500 block of Court Place in response to the report. The scene is just north of Civic Center Park by the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building and the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel.

Cleveland Place also was closed for the investigation, police said.

Denver Police posted at 4:23 p.m. that the investigation was still ongoing. By 4:51 p.m., police said the bomb squad found the item “and it was determined not to be dangerous.”

Officers were clearing the area. No further information was released about what the item actually was.