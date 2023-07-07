DENVER (KDVR) — The severe weather over the past few weeks has consisted of heavy rainfall, high winds, hail and even tornadoes.

But hail has been so heavy at times, that a plow has been needed to clear the streets, or even baseball field. A recent hailstorm covered Coors Field requiring plows to clear the field after the storm. Some hail has been so large it’s shattered car and home windows.

Up in Cripple Creek, the streets and sidewalks were covered in hail on Friday. AS you can see in the video below from Triple Crown Casinos, travel around the small town was difficult with slick roads and walkways.

“I think we are seeing more of it this storm season – a lot of it is: it’s been so cool,” Paul Schlatter, a science and operations officer with the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

He said the phenomenon is not a new one but it is becoming more frequent.

“It is a thunderstorm that is moving pretty slowly, generates so much ice and so much hail in the storm and it drops so much that it accumulates on the roads,” Schlatter said.

He said it’s a combination of a slow-storm motion, with moisture and instability to generate that much ice to accumulate on the roads.

Plowable hail season is usually April through June, but don’t be surprised if you have to use your snow shovel in July for plowable hail.

“It can happen this time of year — it just becomes a little more rare,” Schlatter said.