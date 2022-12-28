WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — With snow in the forecast, it’s not uncommon to see David Redding’s Ford F-250 cruising down Wheat Ridge streets.

But Wednesday morning, there was just one problem: Redding wasn’t the one behind the wheel. The small business owner said his truck and plow were stolen just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from his home near 35th Avenue and Miller Street in Wheat Ridge.

“It’s just horrible,” Redding said. “It’s how I make my living. It’s devastating.”

Reward offered for info on stolen plow, truck

Surveillance video shows those thieves breaking into the truck before driving off and scraping the ground with the plow still down. Redding believes they likely found a spare key hidden inside while rummaging around.

“It’s not something I thought would be on the top of the list for somebody to steal,” he said. “A working man’s truck.”

Redding said the truck was last spotted at 32nd Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, with the plow still attached. He’s offering a $500 reward for anyone with information on where it might be now.

With snow falling Wednesday, Redding was not sure how he’s going to service the five properties he normally plows in the area.

“I’m left with a couple of hand shovels,” he said. “No truck, no tools, no way to get around in the storm. I just need my truck back.”

That truck is described as a silver 2017 Ford F-250 with a topper and ladder rack. The plow is an 8-foot yellow and black Sno-Way plow.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wheat Ridge Police at 303-237-2220.