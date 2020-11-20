Platteville officer resigns before being fired for post saying he will ‘beat the hell’ out of Democrats

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Platteville Police Department officer has resigned following a Facebook post in which he said he will “beat the hell” out of Democrats. According to the police department, the officer quit shortly before he would have been fired.

In a statement, Platteville Police Chief Carl Dwyer said Officer Jason Taft resigned Wednesday.

Taft was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after the Facebook post in which he threatened violence following the election.

“If for some reason we lose do we get to be little bitches and beat the hell out of the other party like they did. Because they don’t believe in what we do. In fact in case we actually let Biden win,” the post reads.

Dwyer called the posts “disgraceful and inappropriate” and immediately launched an internal investigation.

In a comment, Taft allegedly said he is ready to leave his job so he can “hurt these people that act like they know what real life is about.”

Dwyer said the investigation concluded on Nov. 10 and Taft was going to be terminated. However, according to the chief, Taft quit shortly before he would have been fired.

“Notice of the intended discipline, which was termination of Officer Taft’s employment, was not provided to Officer Taft until November 18th because he was unavailable to receive direct correspondence earlier. Officer Taft submitted his resignation on November 18th prior to completion of the Town’s internal disciplinary procedures,” Dwyer said in a statement.

Taft had been a Platteville officer since January 2018.