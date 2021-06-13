Platte River Fire now 50% contained

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Officials say the Platte River Fire burning in Jefferson County is now 50% contained thanks to the hard work of firefighters.

Crews continue to work Sunday to improve fire lines, secure the fire’s edge and halt fire growth. Emphasis is placed on patrolling, monitoring and holding the control efforts of the previous two days.

Authorities have been using several resources to fight the fire, including a swift water rescue team and helicopter.

Evacuations are still in place, but the evacuation center at Conifer High School has closed.

On Saturday, crews continued to improve fire lines surrounding the Platte River Fire and used a helicopter to drop water, which cooled hotspots. Most of this containment is in the areas north of County Road 97 and along the southern edge of the main fire, south of CR97.

As crews begin to return to their home units, approximately 34 personnel will remain on the fire line.

Due to yesterday's good work by firefighters the #PlatteRiverFire is at 50% containment. Today crews will continue improving fire lines to secure the fire’s edge and halt fire growth. For the most up-to-date information go to: https://t.co/1cni8A52Ih — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) June 13, 2021